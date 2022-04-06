Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.30. 470,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,967,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.