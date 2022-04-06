Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NMRK stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $24,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 632,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

