NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

