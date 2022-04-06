NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $639,000 Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of MXI opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

