NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $420.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $8,072,449 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

