NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average is $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.48 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

