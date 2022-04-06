NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Imperial Capital downgraded Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

LTCH stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Latch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

