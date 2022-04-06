NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.39 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.