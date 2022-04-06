NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

NYSE:CB opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

