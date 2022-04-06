NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $9,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.