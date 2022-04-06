NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,963 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NYSE LCII opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.96 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

