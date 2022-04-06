NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 381,326 Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 236,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 94,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $100,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

