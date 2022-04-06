NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 363 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

