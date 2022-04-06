NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 15,799 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 417.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 58,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 149,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

