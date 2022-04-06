NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.01 and a 200-day moving average of $361.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

