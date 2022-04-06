New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.