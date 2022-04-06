New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of eHealth worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

