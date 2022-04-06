New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $806,000 Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cutera worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cutera by 98.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 55.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

