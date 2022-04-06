New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $517,000 Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCP opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 0.91.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

