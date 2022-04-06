New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AVAV stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,241.92 and a beta of 0.35. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

