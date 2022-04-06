New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 21,325 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 262.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

