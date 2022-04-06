New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,103,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,123,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

