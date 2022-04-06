New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.