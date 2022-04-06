New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.38

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 5289858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.
The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,945,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
