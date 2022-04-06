Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,375 shares of company stock worth $4,153,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 646.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

