NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the consumer networking market, owing to increasing recurring subscription service revenues and technological advancements. It ended fourth-quarter 2021 with 584,000 service subscribers, exceeding end-of-year projections of 575,000. Robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching strength, drives the Small and Medium Business unit. It is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022, indicating a healthy potential for long-term growth. NETGEAR’s next generation commercial products like Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and security appliances are aiding its prospects. However, stiff competition, seasonal shift in end market demand for products and higher research and development expenses are acting as headwinds.”

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTGR. StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $685.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.