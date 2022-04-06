NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $49,691.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

