Neblio Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Neblio has a market cap of $11.10 million and $320,933.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,104,893 coins and its circulating supply is 18,864,149 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.