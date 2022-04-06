Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.18

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $127,933.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010796 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008732 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,212,180 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

