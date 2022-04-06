NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 320 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.97).

NWG stock opened at GBX 213.33 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £22.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

