National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

NHI opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.