National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

NHI opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

