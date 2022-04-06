National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Up to $76.89

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.89, but opened at $79.43. National Grid shares last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 24,741 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in National Grid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

