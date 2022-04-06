National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Up to $76.89

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.89, but opened at $79.43. National Grid shares last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 24,741 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.