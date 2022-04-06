National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 4162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

