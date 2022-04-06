National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

