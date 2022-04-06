National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$103.79 Average PT from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NA opened at C$95.26 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$85.01 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.05.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

