National Bank of Canada FI Takes $173,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.