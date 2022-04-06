National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.