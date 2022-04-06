National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60.

