National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

