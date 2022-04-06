National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $202,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 874,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 335,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

