National Bank of Canada FI Invests $160,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,376.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

