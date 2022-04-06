National Bank of Canada FI Invests $153,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of IR opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

