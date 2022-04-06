National Bank of Canada FI Invests $139,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $13,398,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $11,746,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

