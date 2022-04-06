National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

