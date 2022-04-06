National Asset Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,205 shares of company stock worth $45,829,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.11 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

