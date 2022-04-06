Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,559 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $103,236.15.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $68,289.20.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.17. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Natera by 27.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 61.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after buying an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.