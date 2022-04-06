Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 120,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

