Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Up 8.2%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 69,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 553% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.
Naked Wines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)
