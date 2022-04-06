Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $25.88

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $23.66. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 10,161 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

