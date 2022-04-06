Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €288.31 ($316.82).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

